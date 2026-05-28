'Whatever Festival It Is, Should Be Done In Peace': Congress Leader Husain Dalwai Appeals For Harmony Amid Bakri Eid Debate |

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing debate surrounding Bakri Eid-related practices in housing societies and public spaces, Congress leader Husain Dalwai appealed for peace and mutual understanding between communities, stating that every festival should be celebrated peacefully and respectfully.

Speaking about the issue, he said that Bakri Eid has traditionally been observed in a peaceful manner and claimed that unnecessary disturbances or provocative acts should be avoided. “Whatever festival is there, it should be done in peace. This festival is also celebrated peacefully,” the leader said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Congress leader Hussain Dalwai says, "It is important that whatever festival takes place, it should happen peacefully, and the festival of Eid especially takes place very peacefully. There is no playing of bands or anything of that sort. The special feature… pic.twitter.com/xzcdTYiCKx — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2026

The speaker further stated that the festival follows certain religious customs and rituals, including the sacrifice of animals and the distribution of meat among the poor and needy. “The speciality of this festival is that sacrifices are made and mutton is distributed to poor people. This is a ritual,” the leader said.

Calling for communal harmony, the Dalwai also stressed that people from both Hindu and Muslim communities should come together and resolve concerns through discussion instead of confrontation. He also added that if objections are raised within a society, then residents should collectively discuss the matter and arrive at a solution peacefully.

“Interfering intentionally in such matters would be wrong. If some people in a society have objections, then it should be done outside,” the leader added.

Referring to arrangements made in some housing societies during Bakri Eid, the speaker mentioned that curtains are often put up to maintain privacy and sensitivity around the ritual practices. “In some societies, curtains are put up. Whatever the practice is, it should be done accordingly,” the resident said.

Dalwai concluded by urging societies and communities to maintain communication and solve such issues through dialogue. “All these questions should be discussed within the society by talking to each other,” the resident said.

Dalwai says this after a dispute over the stabling of sacrificial livestock ahead of Bakri Eid sparked violent confrontations and heavy police deployment at a residential complex in Mira Road, near Bhayandar.

What began as an internal neighbourhood disagreement has escalated into a communal standoff involving right-wing protests, a knife attack, and retaliatory demonstrations.

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