'What Is Your Problem? Let It Happen...': Congress leader Husain Dalwai Opposes Demand To Ban Bakri Eid Qurbani In Mumbai Housing Societies - VIDEO

Mumbai: A political debate has emerged over proposals to ban animal sacrifice within housing societies during Bakri Eid. Congress leader Hussain Dalwai opposed the demand, saying that if housing societies allow the practice with proper arrangements like curtains for privacy, it should not be objected to.

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While speaking to IANS, the Congress leaders questioned the state government, "What is your problem with it? What difference does it make to you?" On the other hand, Dalwai rather asked the Mayor to focus on the condition of Mumbai city, alleging that such issues are being used to create an atmosphere against Muslims to divert attention from governance failures.

This came as BJP leaders, including Kirit Somaiya, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde, Group Leader Ganesh Khankar, and Market Committee Chairman Hetal Gala recently wrote to Mumbai Commissioner Ashwini Bhide requesting that animal sacrifice not be permitted in residential societies or chawls.

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The letter dated May 24 to the Commissioner stated, "The Mumbai Municipal Corporation has made adequate arrangements for the sacrifice/slaughter of goats on the occasion of Eid for religious rituals. There are more than 70 markets and hundreds of shops in Mumbai city. Goats can be sacrificed there on the occasion of Eid. But if goats are slaughtered/sacrificed on the occasion of Eid in housing societies, the Municipal Corporation is not able to make the necessary arrangements and cleanliness for this."

The incident has gained momentum at a time when a controversy erupted after a temporary shed was erected inside the upscale Poonam Cluster residential complex in Mira Road for Bakri Eid-related Qurbani. This was opposed by Hindu residents and local groups, and after complaints, the temporary shed was demolished by municipal authorities.

Tensions escalated when attempts were reportedly made to reconstruct the structure, triggering fresh protests and heated exchanges between the two sides. Tensions escalated further when activists allegedly associated with Sakal Hindu Samaj and Bajrang Dal brought a pig near the Bakra Mandi protest site. So far, in this case, goats have been transported out of the Poonam Cluster Society. However, a heavy police deployment continues in Mira Road, with officials closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further deterioration of law and order ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations.

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