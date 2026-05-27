Bakri Eid 2026: BJP Corporator Priti Satam Opposes 'Public Sacrifice' Amid Mira Road Society Goat Row; Warns Of Protests If Authorities Fail To Intervene |

Mumbai: The controversy surrounding Bakri Eid preparations in Mira Road intensified on Wednesday after BJP corporator Priti Satam strongly opposed the alleged use of public and common residential spaces for goat sacrifice rituals, warning of street protests if authorities fail to act.

Speaking amid rising tensions in the area, Satam said ritual sacrifice of goats cannot legally be conducted in open public spaces or common areas inside housing societies and urged civic authorities and police to strictly enforce existing rules.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP corporator Priti Satam says, "They are openly carrying out the ritual sacrifice of goats; we are opposing this because such sacrifices cannot legally be performed in public spaces. There is a circular issued by the BMC... We successfully had this… pic.twitter.com/WAk0Hkcw5t — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

“They are openly carrying out the ritual sacrifice of goats; we are opposing this because such sacrifices cannot legally be performed in public spaces. There is a circular issued by the BMC. We successfully had this practice cancelled last year as well,” Satam said. She further warned that protests would intensify if authorities did not intervene.

“The police administration and the BMC authorities present here must exercise prudence in their decision-making. These rituals should be conducted only at the specific sites officially allotted for them, not in the open common areas of residential societies. They must strictly adhere to the established rules and regulations. If no action is taken, then all of us will take to the streets,” she added.

What Led To The Row Ahead Of Bakri Eid?

The row erupted after a temporary shed was erected inside the upscale Poonam Cluster residential complex in Mira Road for Bakri Eid-related Qurbani preparations. Following objections raised by Hindu residents and local organisations, municipal authorities demolished the structure.

However, tensions escalated after attempts were reportedly made to reconstruct the shed, triggering fresh protests and heated confrontations between groups from both communities. The situation turned violent late at night when a youth was allegedly attacked with a knife during the unrest.

The dispute soon spilled onto nearby roads, leading to scuffles and chaos in the area. Police were forced to intervene and carried out a lathi charge at several locations to disperse crowds and prevent further escalation.

Tensions worsened further after activists allegedly linked to Sakal Hindu Samaj and Bajrang Dal brought a pig near the Bakra Mandi protest site, triggering outrage and raising fears of communal flare-ups.

A heavy police deployment continues in Mira Road, with officials closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further deterioration of law and order ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations.

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