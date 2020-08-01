What slowdown? Mumbai generates revenue of Rs 242 crore in July from registrations, says report

While people are talking about slowdown in real estate due to COVID-19, a report suggests otherwise. Mumbai has reportedly generated revenue of Rs 242 crore in July just from property registrations, said report.

According to a report by squarefeatindia.com, a total of 21,311 documents were registered with the Department of Registration & Stamps. The figures have drastically changed, as compared to month of April and May. Only 27 documents were registered in April, from which a revenue of Rs 43,547 was generated.

Meanwhile, figures went up slightly in May and a total of 1,404 documents were registered, from which revenue collected was Rs 18.12 crore. In June, 13,652 documents from which a revenue of Rs 179 crore was generated. Before the lockdown, Mumbai generated a revenue of Rs 377 crore in March, while in February it stood close to Rs 470 crore.