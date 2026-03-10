‘What Is The BMC Doing?’ Commuter Exposes Poor Lighting, Sanitation On Vile Parle East-West Foot Over Bridge - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media has brought attention to the condition of the foot over bridge (FOB) connecting Vile Parle East and West, raising concerns about sanitation, lighting and public safety in the area.

The video, shared on Instagram by the handle everydayvileparle, shows a man walking across the bridge while documenting the route commuters must take to cross between the eastern and western sides of the suburb. As he moves along the bridge, he points out several issues, including dim lighting, litter scattered across the walkway and people occupying portions of the bridge.

Visuals from the video show the FOB appearing poorly lit, with several stretches covered in darkness. Homeless people can be seen sleeping along both sides of the bridge, while the entire walkway is strewn with garbage.

Further into the video, the man records groups of individuals gathered near the staircase on the other side of the bridge. Some appear to be sitting together, allegedly smoking and playing cards. The man recording the video complains about smelling weed while crossing this section.

The man also points out that this foot over the bridge is the only way for pedestrians to cross between Vile Parle East and West without entering the railway station.

Towards the end of the video, the man questions the role of authorities in maintaining such public infrastructure. He highlights the absence of adequate lighting, the garbage strewn around and the presence of people occupying the bridge, stating that he had simply stepped out for a short errand but had to pass through these conditions while crossing between the two sides of the suburb.

He questions ‘What are we doing about this? What is the BMC doing about this? Why are we paying taxes? Can someone please answer this?

The video has since sparked discussion online, with several users raising concerns about commuter safety, sanitation and the maintenance of public spaces. The visuals have prompted questions about what steps authorities are taking to ensure that pedestrian infrastructure, such as foot over bridges, remains safe, clean and accessible for the public.

