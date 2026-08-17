Wet-Lease BEST Bus Hits Six Vehicles In Andheri, Three Injured; Safety Of Contractor-Operated Buses Under Scrutiny |

Mumbai: A wet-lease BEST bus crashed into four autorickshaws, an Ertiga car and an Activa near the Gokhale Bridge signal in Andheri West on Monday afternoon, leaving three people injured. The incident, in which the bus reportedly moved forward after its handbrake was released, has once again raised questions over the safety of contractor-operated buses.

Bus Moved Ahead After Handbrake Release, Says Report

The accident took place around noon when Route A-221/36 bus (No. 4126), operated from the Oshiwara depot, was travelling from Andheri West Bus Station towards Versova. According to the BEST accident report, the driver released the handbrake and the bus suddenly moved ahead, hitting the six vehicles that were stationary in front of it.

The injured were identified as Yunus Shaikh, 55, an autorickshaw driver who suffered a nose injury; Manojkumar Bajdev, 30, a pedestrian who suffered a blunt injury to his neck; and Anis Nisar Dhari, 20, an Activa rider who suffered a blunt injury to his right waist. The bus conductor immediately alerted the police and helped shift the injured to Cooper Hospital.

Two Injured Discharged After Medical Examination

X-rays and sonography of Shaikh and Bajdev were normal and both were discharged. Bajdev said he had no complaint against BEST. Dhari declined further treatment and proceeded to D.N. Nagar police station to lodge a complaint. Shaikh also went to the police station after his discharge.

The accident damaged four autorickshaws, one Ertiga and one Activa. The bus was initially stationed at Kumkum Chowki for police formalities. Later, D.N. Nagar police instructed BEST to move it to the depot.

The latest crash comes amid a series of accidents involving wet-lease buses in Mumbai, adding to concerns over vehicle handling, safety checks and contractor oversight.

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