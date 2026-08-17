Bhiwandi Crime Branch Arrests Vehicle Thief, Recovers Four Bikes And Autorickshaw Worth ₹1.87 Lakh In Theft Cases |

Bhiwandi: In a major breakthrough in its ongoing drive against vehicle theft, the Crime Branch Unit-2 of the Bhiwandi arrested an alleged vehicle thief and recovered four stolen motorcycles and an autorickshaw collectively valued at ₹1.87 lakh.

Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Suspect After Intelligence Input

The operation led to the detection of five vehicle theft cases registered at different police stations under the Thane Police Commissionerate.

According to the police, the breakthrough came after Police Havaldar Sabir Shaikh of Crime Branch Unit-2 received specific intelligence regarding the suspect's involvement in a series of vehicle thefts.

Acting on the tip-off, the police detained Akshay Pawar (22), a resident of Wadarwadi, located behind Noorani Mangal Karyalaya on Karkhana Road in Maharashtra's Hingoli district.

Accused Confesses To Multiple Vehicle Thefts During Interrogation

During sustained interrogation, Pawar allegedly confessed to his involvement in multiple vehicle thefts. Based on information provided by the accused, investigators recovered four two-wheelers and one autorickshaw that had reportedly been stolen from different locations within the commissionerate limits.

Five Theft Cases Registered Against Accused Under BNS

Police officials said the recovered vehicles are collectively valued at approximately ₹1.87 lakh.

Investigations revealed that cases against the accused had been registered at Nizampura, Shantinagar, Hill Line and Manpada police stations. All cases have been registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with theft-related offences.

Crime Branch Probes Possible Larger Vehicle Theft Network

Officials suspect that the accused may have been involved in several other vehicle theft cases that have not yet been linked to him. The Crime Branch is now expanding its investigation to determine whether the accused was operating independently or as part of a larger vehicle theft network.

Police sources indicated that efforts are underway to trace additional stolen vehicles and identify any possible accomplices connected to the case.

Senior Police Officials Supervise Investigation

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Punjabrao Ugle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Detection-1) Shekhar Bagde.

The investigation team was led by Senior Police Inspector Sheetal Raut of Crime Branch Unit-2, Bhiwandi.

Other officers who played a key role in the operation included Assistant Police Inspector Mithun Bhoir, Police Inspector Ravindra Patil, Police Inspector Ramchandra Jadhav and Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Sunil Salunkhe.

Police personnel Sabir Shaikh, Rajesh Gavade, Vaman Bhoir, Sudesh Ghag, Nilesh Borse, Nitin Nandivale, Sarfaraz Tadvi and Sanjay Chavan were also part of the team that participated in the operation.

Police officials have appealed to vehicle owners to adopt adequate security measures and promptly report suspicious activities to help curb the rising number of vehicle thefts in the region. Further investigation into the case is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/