Western Railway's Mumbai Division Records Highest Ever April Revenue Of ₹395.80 Crore; Ticket Checking Earnings Hit ₹12.40 Crore

Western Railway's Mumbai Division Records Highest Ever April Revenue Of ₹395.80 Crore | File Photo

The Mumbai division of Western Railway has recorded its highest ever April revenue of ₹395.80 crore, surpassing last year’s ₹354.32 crore, reflecting a strong push in enforcement and operational efficiency.

Record ₹68.54 lakh collected in single day on April 30 from 9,688 cases

A key factor behind the surge was a sharp increase in action against ticketless commuters. The division collected a record ₹68.54 lakh in a single day on April 30 from 9,688 cases the highest ever indicating a significant rise in unauthorised travel. For the entire month, ticket checking revenue touched ₹12.40 crore, again setting a new benchmark. Officials said intensified drives across suburban and long-distance trains helped detect more offenders and improve compliance.

The overall revenue of ₹395.80 crore includes earnings from passenger fares, non-fare sources, ticket checking penalties, freight loading, and tendering activities. Authorities said the focus was not only on revenue generation but also on discipline in the system.

On the operations side, the division managed heavy summer rush, especially at Udhna and Surat stations. Special “Ticket on Demand” services were introduced to ease crowding. Around 32 trains ran 98 additional trips, carrying nearly 3.32 lakh passengers during the month. Freight loading also added ₹2.33 crore to the total.

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