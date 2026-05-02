Bhayandar: Two Construction Workers Die After 40-Foot Platform Collapses At L&T Casting Yard For Link Road Project

Two Construction Workers Die After 40-Foot Platform Collapses At L&T Casting Yard For Link Road Project | Representational Image

Bhayandar: A tragic accident at a casting yard for the Link Road construction project in Bhayandar West claimed the lives of two construction workers on Saturday afternoon. The incident, which occurred around 12:15 PM, has sparked serious concerns regarding safety protocols at major infrastructure sites.

High-altitude platform attached to gantry crane

The tragedy unfolded when a high-altitude platform attached to a gantry crane suddenly collapsed. The crane was being used at the casting yard to move heavy girders for the ongoing Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road project.

The Set-up: A platform had been constructed at a height of approximately 12 meters (nearly 40 feet) to allow workers to operate at the top of the crane.

Structure gave way without warning while work was in progress

While work was in progress, the structure gave way without warning. Both workers stationed on the platform fell to the ground, sustaining fatal injuries.

Police officials confirmed that both individuals died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Raghunath Bhaktaballav Das (38), a native of Jajpur, Odisha.

Kala Mahinder Singh (45), a native of Jalandhar, Punjab.

Their remains were transported to the Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar West for further procedures.

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Safety Concerns and Investigation

The Link Road project is being executed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T). This fatal accident has brought the company’s safety measures, equipment quality, and maintenance schedules under intense scrutiny.

The Bhayandar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). A detailed technical investigation is underway to determine if the collapse was caused by a mechanical failure, lack of maintenance, or human negligence.

Authorities have indicated that further legal action will be taken against responsible parties based on the findings of the probe.

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