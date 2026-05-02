Mumbai Woman Who Confronted Maha Minister Girish Mahajan During Protest March Breaks Silence - VIDEO

Mumbai: Days after her video went viral, showing her wearing a black cap and confronting Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan over a traffic jam on social media, Teena Choudhry, the woman seen in the clip, has opened up about how events unfolded that day, narrating her side of the story in a video.

“Hello, I'm sure a lot of you have seen a lady, wearing black cap during the Worli Mahila Morcha. That girl is me. My name is Tina Chaudhary and I'm sending you this message to clarify a few things,” she said in the video message posted by news agency ANI.

“I have received so many messages regarding my safety. I want to let you know that I'm fine and I appreciate the concern. That day, on April 21, I dropped my daughter off for her music class at four. I was meant to pick her up at 4.45…. we got stuck in a jam there. I was in my car for 25 minutes,” she said.

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According to her, two buses were blocking the way. “They were parked. They didn't move.”

No response from police

Choudhry claimed she approached multiple police personnel but received no help. “For the next one and a half hours, I went to every single police officer I received no reaction, no response. Nobody heard me,” she said.

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On throwing plastic bottle

Opening up about the moment when she threw a plastic bottle in anger, she said, “ I did not throw that bottle towards any protester or rally, but on the ground to attract the attention of the police. because there was a divider in front of my waist.”

On Minister Girish Mahajan

Speaking about Minister Girish Mahajan, she said, "Mr Mahajan was actually the only person in that rally who at least tried to listen to what I was saying. On his instructions, the two buses were moved, and we all took a U-turn, and we were able to join the main road..."

Family served Indian Army

She claimed that her grandfather and father served in the Indian Army and fought two wars for the country. "There are eight people in my family who served,” she said.

Message to political parties

In a stern message to political parties, Choudhry also asked them not to turn the incident political. “Please do not use my shoulder to take aim all political parties are guilty of the exact same offence, utter disregard and absolute apathy for the general public.”