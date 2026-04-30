'Is Mahila Ko Main Salute Karti Hoon': Kunickaa Sadanand Backs Mumbai Viral Woman Who Spoke Against BJP Leader Girish Mahajan- Watch VIDEO

Kunickaa Sadanand Backs Mumbai Viral Woman Who Spoke Against BJP Leader Girish Mahajan |

Actress and advocate Kunickaa Sadanand extended her support to a Mumbai woman who recently went viral for speaking out against BJP leader Girish Mahajan. Kunickaa backed the woman for raising concerns over a traffic jam allegedly caused by a rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Following her remarks, many speculated whether she was taking a stand against the BJP. Clarifying her position, the Bigg Boss 19 fame told IANS, "Mai kisi party ke khilaaf ya kisi party ke sath nahi hoon (I am not against any party, nor am I with any party)."

Kunickaa further added that she was once in politics but stepped away as she does not see herself suited for it. However, she urged every citizen to speak up if they face any issues, whether against the ruling party or the opposition.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the incident of a woman getting agitated during a BJP rally in Mumbai, Actress Kunickaa Sadanand says, “I am neither against nor with any political party. I was in politics earlier, but I left it because I am not made for politics. However, my appeal to… pic.twitter.com/0Czj9h9aN5 — IANS (@ians_india) April 30, 2026

She said, "I was in politics earlier, but I left it because I am not made for politics. However, my appeal to every citizen is this: if you want to protect democracy in this country and safeguard citizens’ rights, then you must speak up (sic)."

She also addressed the woman who raised her voice against BJP leader Girish Mahajan, saying, "Is maahila ko main salute karti hoon ki unhone sach bola aur sahi bola." Kunickaa also appreciated Girish Mahajan for not taking strict action against the woman and for acknowledging her grievance. She added, "Unhone usko kaha (Girish Mahajan) ki she was angry, unhone words thik se use nahi kiye lekin mai koi case nahi karna chahta hoon. That shows that the politician understands and is sensitive towards it."

Because actions speak louder than words, see her actions. And those insulting actions were to the farmers of our country, here in the case of the lady from Mumbai, she was objecting to a procession that was blocking the roads and it was done by the ruling party, ironical don’t… https://t.co/FekKh4H55z — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) April 23, 2026

Praising the woman further, Kunickaa said that if more people continue to speak up, politicians will become more sensitive toward citizens’ concerns, ultimately leading to change. Previously, Kuncikaa also extended her support to the woman saying that, if needed, she will take her case.