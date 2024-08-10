 Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division Installs QR Codes For Digital Payments, Records Over ₹76 Lakh In Transactions
Kamal Mishra
Updated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 04:18 AM IST
Mumbai: In a significant step towards advancing digital transactions, Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has installed new QR codes for digital payments at all its stations.

This initiative, aimed at enhancing convenience for commuters and promoting the 'Digital India' campaign, has already seen a substantial impact. According to WR, since the implementation of these QR codes, over Rs. 76 lakh in digital payments have been recorded up to August 7, 2024.

"Western Railway is continuously striving to promote cashless transactions using digital payment methods and ensure smooth and more efficient service to its passengers. Moving ahead in this direction, 632 dynamic QR code devises have been installed to facilitate seamless online payment options over Mumbai Central Division. The QR code device transactions commenced from 25th July, 2024, and till 7th August, 2024, more than 31 thousand tickets have been issued to around 7 lakh passengers recording more than 76 lakh digital payments" said an official of WR adding that QR code devices are designed to display the applicable amount on the screen, allowing passengers to make payments through various online payment modes and applications.

This innovative approach is expected to expedite the transaction process, reduce wait times, and improve overall customer satisfaction. "These QR code device has been successfully working across all UTS Counters of Mumbai Central Division, covering both suburban and non-suburban sections. However, the installation of QR code devices at PRS counters is currently underway" he said.

Confirming the development Chief Public Relations officer of WR Vineet Abhishek said, "t This initiative is part of a broader strategy to embrace digital transformation and provide passengers with modern, convenient, and secure payment solutions. By leveraging technology, Western Railway aims to create a more responsive and user-friendly service environment"

