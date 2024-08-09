 Mumbai: Western Railway To Install Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) At 20 Key Stations To Boost Passenger Safety
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Western Railway To Install Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) At 20 Key Stations To Boost Passenger Safety

Mumbai: Western Railway To Install Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) At 20 Key Stations To Boost Passenger Safety

This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, aims to improve emergency medical response at these stations.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 02:57 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Western Railway To Install Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) At 20 Key Stations To Boost Passenger Safety |

In a significant move to enhance passenger safety, Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway (WR) has decided to make available Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at 20 key railway stations of Mumbai division including suburban section. This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, aims to improve emergency medical response at these stations.

"These AEDs will be installed at the following stations: Churchgate, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Mira Road, Bhayander, Vasai Road, Nallasopara, Virar, Boisar, and Vapi" said an official of WR.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur
Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly Elections
Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly Elections

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, confirmed that these devices are crucial for treating sudden cardiac arrests. "The AED is a user-friendly device designed to provide immediate assistance during heart attacks. It is intended to be used by ordinary individuals, ensuring that timely medical intervention is available to passengers in emergency situations," Abhishek stated.

Read Also
Velankanni 2024: Western Railway To Run Special Train Between Bandra And Velankanni; Check Details...
article-image

Currently, Western Railway operates nearly 1,400 suburban services daily, including 199 fifteen-car services and 79 air-conditioned services, catering to nearly 30 million passengers. According to WR, deployment of AEDs is expected to significantly enhance safety and provide reassurance to commuters across the network.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book...

'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book...

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket...

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket...

Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In...

Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In...

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly...

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly...