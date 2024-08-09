Mumbai: Western Railway To Install Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) At 20 Key Stations To Boost Passenger Safety |

In a significant move to enhance passenger safety, Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway (WR) has decided to make available Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at 20 key railway stations of Mumbai division including suburban section. This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, aims to improve emergency medical response at these stations.

"These AEDs will be installed at the following stations: Churchgate, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Mira Road, Bhayander, Vasai Road, Nallasopara, Virar, Boisar, and Vapi" said an official of WR.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, confirmed that these devices are crucial for treating sudden cardiac arrests. "The AED is a user-friendly device designed to provide immediate assistance during heart attacks. It is intended to be used by ordinary individuals, ensuring that timely medical intervention is available to passengers in emergency situations," Abhishek stated.

Currently, Western Railway operates nearly 1,400 suburban services daily, including 199 fifteen-car services and 79 air-conditioned services, catering to nearly 30 million passengers. According to WR, deployment of AEDs is expected to significantly enhance safety and provide reassurance to commuters across the network.