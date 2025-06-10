Western Railway’s Adventure Team Scales 18,012 ft Anden’s Col In Grueling Himalayan Trek

Mumbai Central DRM Pankaj Singh inaugurates WRASA's Anden's Col Himalayan trek. | File Image

The Western Railway Adventure Sports Association (WRASA) has embarked on a high altitude trekking expedition to Anden's Col (18012 ft) via the scenic and challenging route of Patangini Dhar (16683 ft), scheduled from 7th June to 30th June 2025. This year’s expedition will take the team through the Garhwal Himalayas, beginning at Gangotri and traversing three high mountain passes before culminating at the sacred destination of Kedarnath. The expedition team comprising of six members was flagged off on 6th June, 2025 by Shri Pankaj Singh, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central, an avid trekker himself who has participated in numerous expeditions and has also served as a liaison officer for the prestigious Mansarovar Yatra.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Western Railway always encourages its employees to pursue fitness, adventure and innovation. This challenging expedition is a shining example of that spirit, reflecting the dedication and multifaceted talent of its workforce. The expedition team comprises a blend of experienced and new members, from Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway. These individuals, while dedicated to running the lifeline of Mumbai through their daily duties, are also passionate adventurers. The team includes Munesh Kulshrestha (Team Leader) who works as Chief Loco Inspector. Shashank Abhyankar, Sanjay Kulshrestha, Anupam Kherman, Rajesh Dey works as Motormen while Sandip Patil works as Chief Booking Supervisor.

The Western Railway Adventure Sports Association was conceptualized to provide an avenue for Railwaymen to inculcate in them an interest for adventure sports. The Association provides a base for organising rock-climbs, mountaineering expeditions, trekking, cycling, etc. to its staff and their family members. This expedition showcases Western Railway's commitment to fostering adventure, fitness, and innovation among its employees. The team's dedication and multifaceted talent will undoubtedly make this journey a success.