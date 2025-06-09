 Welham Girls’ School Makes History As Students Conquer Everest Base Camp In All-Girls Expedition
Welham Girls’ School Makes History As Students Conquer Everest Base Camp In All-Girls Expedition

Vikrant JhaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
The first all-girls’ school contingents from Uttarakhand to reach the 17,900 ft (5,364m) milestone | Instagram/welhamgirlsdehradun

A team from Welham Girls’ School has successfully completed a challenging expedition to the Everest Base Camp (EBC), becoming one of the first all-girls’ school contingents from Uttarakhand to reach the 17,900 ft (5,364m) milestone. The trek began on May 20 and concluded on June 3.

The seven-member student team, aged between 14 and 16, was accompanied by two teachers, Ms Smitha Francis and Ms Vani Singh. The students—Hitika Agarwal, Griva Bhalani, Mahi Sinhal, Varrtika Malani, Kripa Budhraja, Anwesha Sharma, and Tamanna Angel Bowen (Classes IX–XI)—underwent months of rigorous training to prepare for the high-altitude terrain while managing their academic responsibilities.

Principal Vibha Kapoor praised the students’ efforts, highlighting the extensive planning and preparation behind the expedition. “They have overcome every challenge with unwavering commitment and an indomitable spirit,” she said.

The journey began in Lukla, after arriving in Kathmandu, and included steep ascents, unpredictable weather, and the risk of altitude-related illnesses. One student, Tamanna Angel Bowen, displayed early signs of High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE) and had to be airlifted midway through the trek along with Ms Francis. The remaining six students completed the expedition with Ms Singh.

Students trained extensively in advance through workout regimes, medical screenings, and weekend practice treks in Mussoorie and Dehradun, designed to build stamina, technique, and mental resilience.

The experience, school authorities said, has become a lasting lesson in endurance, unity, and self-belief for the young climbers.

