Western Railway to run festival special trains between Pune and Bhagat Ki Kothi; check details here

The Western Railways will a festival special train between Pune in Maharashtra and Bhagat Ki Kothi in Rajasthan, a press release by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railways said.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board the special trains. All norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 would need to be adhered to on the journey, the release further said.

The trains will ply according to the following schedule:

Train No. 01249/01250 Pune – Bhagat Ki Kothi – Pune Special (Weekly)

Train No. 01249 Pune – Bhagat Ki Kothi Special will depart from Pune every Friday at 20.10 hrs and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 19.55 hrs the next day. This train will run from October 22 to November 19, 2021.

Similarly, Train No. 01250 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Pune Special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi every Saturday at 22.20 hrs and reach Pune at 19.05 hrs the next day. This train will run from 23rd October to 20th November, 2021.

Halts: The train will halt at Lonavla, Kalyan Jn, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ahmedabad Jn., Mahesana Jn., Patan, Bhildi Jn., Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari Jn. and Luni Jn. stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class seating coaches.

Besides this, the special train between Surat and Mahuva will be augmented with additional coaches on temporary basis.

Train No. 09049/09050 Surat – Mahuva Special will be augmented with five additional Sleeper Class and one Second Class Seating coaches.

Ex Surat from October 30, 2021 to November 7, 2021 (except Wednesday and Friday) and Ex Mahuva from October 31, 2021 to November 8, 2021 (except Thursday and Saturday).

For detailed information regarding timings of halts, passengers can visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:24 PM IST