IRCTC market cap hits Rs 1 lakh crore; 9th PSU to enter $1 trillion club

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has become the ninth public sector entity to join the privileged club of $1 trillion, according to news reports.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 6,287.95, gaining as much as 7.1 percent. At 9.20 AM, the scrip was trading at Rs 6,283 on the BSE, up 7 percent with its m-cap at Rs 1.01 trillion, LiveMint report said.

According to BSE data, the market capitalisation of the PSU hit the Rs 1-lakh-crore-mark for the first time but slipped to Rs 98,690.40 crore at 10.27 AM.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 04:19 PM IST