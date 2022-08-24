Western Railway to run additional Ganpati Special Trains between Udhna and Madgaon

Photo: Representative Image

For the convenience of passengers during the Ganpati Festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, the Western Railway (WR) will run an additional Ganpati Special train between Udhna and Madgaon station on Special Fare. Earlier, six pairs of Ganpati Special trains with 60 services to various destinations had been notified by WR.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details are as under:-

Train No. 09020/09019 Udhna-Madgaon Weekly Special [4 Trips]

Train No. 09020 Udhna-Madgaon Special will leave Udhna at 15.25 hrs and will reach Madgaon at 09.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 27th & 29th August 2022.

Similarly, Train No. 09019 Madgaon – Udhna Special will leave Madgaon at 10.20 hrs and will reach Udhna at 05.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run on 28th & 30th August 2022.

Enroute, this train will halt at Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations in both the directions.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking of Train Nos.09020 will open from 25th August 2022 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website.

The above trains will run as special trains at special fares. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.