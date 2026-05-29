Western Railway To Launch FOB Girders At Marine Lines; Night Block To Affect Churchgate Suburban Services | Representative Image

Mumbai: Western Railway will undertake a major overnight block at Marine Lines station during the intervening night of May 30 and 31 for the launching of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) girders between Platforms 3 and 4. The work, to be carried out using a road crane, will lead to the cancellation and short termination of several late-night and early-morning suburban services on the Churchgate section.

According to Western Railway, the block will be taken on all lines passing through Marine Lines station. As a result, four late-night trains from Virar and Borivali heading towards Churchgate will terminate at Mumbai Central instead of completing their journey. Similarly, two early-morning services that usually originate from Churchgate will start from Mumbai Central. Train services between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on these affected routes will remain cancelled during the block period.

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Railway officials said passengers travelling during late-night and early-morning hours should check train timings before commencing their journey. The last local from Virar to Churchgate before the block will depart Virar at 11.30 pm and reach Churchgate at 1.10 am. After the block, the first scheduled fast local from Churchgate will leave at 4.40 am, while the first slow local will depart at 4.46 am.

The FOB work is part of Western Railway’s ongoing efforts to improve passenger movement and safety at one of South Mumbai’s busiest suburban stations. Officials clarified that there will be no daytime block on Sunday, May 31, ensuring normal suburban operations during the day. Passengers have been advised to take note of the temporary changes and plan their travel accordingly.

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