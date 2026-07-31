Western Railway To Introduce 40 Authorised Vendors On Churchgate–Virar Local Trains, Crack Down On Illegal Hawkers | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: After Central railway, Western Railway (WR) will introduce 40 authorised non-catering vendors on Churchgate–Virar suburban local trains in a move aimed at curbing unauthorised hawkers and improving passenger convenience. The initiative, on the lines of Central Railway's model, is expected to generate an annual revenue of around ₹25–27 lakh for the railway. Officials say the system will help passengers identify genuine vendors while enabling stricter action against illegal hawkers operating on the suburban network.

Western Railway has initiated the process to appoint a contractor who will deploy the authorised vendors across the busy Churchgate–Virar suburban corridor. The vendors will be issued official identity cards and licences, making it easier for railway authorities as well as commuters to distinguish them from unauthorised hawkers.

Railway officials said that despite regular enforcement drives by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Commercial Department, illegal vending continues to be a challenge. On an average, 20 to 25 unauthorised vendors are caught every day on the suburban section. However, many return to trains after action is taken, making enforcement a continuous exercise.

The authorised vendor system is expected to address this issue by creating a clear distinction between licensed and illegal sellers. Officials believe that once authorised vendors begin operating, railway staff will be able to take immediate action against anyone found selling goods without permission. The move is also expected to improve accountability, as only approved vendors will be allowed to do business on trains.

Under the new arrangement, vendors will be permitted to sell only non-catering items such as pens, handkerchiefs, magazines, mobile accessories, toys, small household products and similar goods. The sale of food and beverages will not be allowed.

Officials said the initiative is designed to benefit both passengers and the railway. Commuters will have access to licensed vendors, reducing the risk of dealing with unauthorised sellers, while Western Railway will earn additional non-fare revenue. The decision also marks another step towards streamlining commercial activities on Mumbai's suburban rail network and bringing better regulation to one of the country's busiest commuter corridors.

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