Mumbai: FDA Inspects 3 Bombay High Court Canteens; 2 Issued Stop-Business Notices Over Lack Of FSSAI Licence

The FDA inspected three canteens inside the Bombay High Court and ordered two to stop operations for operating without FSSAI licences | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: A day after the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to inspect food establishments within the court premises, the regulator on Thursday inspected three canteens operating inside the High Court complex.

Two canteens were ordered to stop operations after they were found functioning without mandatory Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences, while the third was served an improvement notice for deficiencies.

The inspection covered the canteens of the Bombay Bar Association, the Advocates' Association of Western India and the High Court Employees' Canteen as part of a wider drive launched by the FDA at government and semi-government institutions.

Two Canteens Issued Stop-Business Notices

According to sources, one of the canteen operators failed to produce an FSSAI licence during the inspection, while another submitted a written declaration admitting that the establishment did not possess the mandatory licence.

Since there was no licence to suspend, the FDA issued a stop-business notice, directing the operator to cease food business until the required licence is obtained.

The Bombay Bar Association, however, maintained that it had voluntarily shut its canteen before the FDA inspection team reached the premises.

The third canteen, which possessed the required licence, was issued an improvement notice after inspectors found shortcomings that require corrective action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Report To Be Submitted To Court

The inspection was conducted in compliance with the Bombay High Court's directions issued on Wednesday. The FDA is also carrying out inspections of canteens in other government and semi-government establishments as part of the exercise.

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An FDA official, requesting anonymity, said the inspection report is scheduled to be submitted to the court on Friday, following which further action, if any, will be taken.

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