Western Railway To Get India’s First Fully Manufactured 15-Coach Suburban Train, Boosting Mumbai Capacity

Western Railway prepares to induct India’s first factory-built 15-coach local train to ease congestion on Mumbai’s suburban network | File Pic

Mumbai, Feb 20: The Western Railway (WR) suburban network is set to receive India’s first fully manufactured 15-coach suburban local train, marking a significant capacity upgrade for Mumbai’s lifeline.

The rake departed from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on February 18 and is currently on its way to the city. ICF officials have also indicated that 12 more such trains will be supplied in the coming months.

First fully built 15-coach rake

At present, Western Railway operates 211 services of 15-coach trains on the busy Virar–Churchgate corridor, of which 112 run on the slow line between Virar and Andheri.

To extend these longer rakes further up to Bandra, platform extension work is underway at Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar Road, and Bandra stations. Once completed, regular 15-coach operations will be possible on the Virar–Bandra slow corridor.

Railway authorities had sought additional 15-coach trains to enhance carrying capacity, and the new rakes will be inducted in phases after inspection and certification.

Shift from modified to factory-built trains

Until now, 15-coach locals were created by attaching three extra coaches to existing 12-coach rakes. The new rake is the first to be fully built as a 15-coach set at the factory itself, a move expected to improve operational efficiency and maintenance.

25% higher passenger capacity

Officials said each train will offer roughly 25 per cent higher capacity and can carry around 7,555 passengers during peak hours, providing relief on one of the world’s most crowded suburban rail networks.

