Western Railway To Build ₹98-Crore Coaching Depot At Currey Road To Boost Long-Distance Train Capacity | File Photo

Mumbai: With limited space for maintaining and parking long-distance trains at Mumbai Central, Western Railway is planning a new, Vande Bharat-compatible coaching depot at Currey Road. Spread across approximately 55,000 square metres, the proposed facility will have 10 railway lines dedicated to maintenance, inspection, repair and stabling of trains. The ₹98-crore project is targeted for completion by December 2028 and is expected to create additional capacity for operating long-distance trains from Mumbai Central and Dadar.

Ten Dedicated Railway Lines

The proposed depot will come up on railway land between Currey Road and Lower Parel. The land has been handed over to Western Railway, while the existing railway store depot on the premises will be shifted by Central Railway to Thakurli. Construction will begin after the relocation and clearance of the site. The proposed infrastructure will comprise two pit lines, six stabling lines and two sick lines. While pit lines will be used for routine maintenance and servicing, stabling lines will allow trains to be parked when not in operation. Sick lines will be used for detailed inspection and repairs of coaches. The facility will also be designed to handle the maintenance requirements of Vande Bharat trains.

Easing Pressure On Mumbai Central

The project comes at a time when Mumbai's railway infrastructure is facing increasing pressure from both suburban and long-distance operations. Western Railway currently operates 1,414 suburban services daily, apart from around 200 Mail and Express trains. Mumbai Central, one of the city's major long-distance terminals, is already facing constraints in its existing coaching facilities, leaving little scope for further expansion. The new depot is expected to provide much-needed relief by shifting some of the maintenance and stabling requirements to Currey Road. Its location is also strategically important, as it is around 2.5 km from Dadar and 2 km from Mumbai Central, making it accessible to trains originating from both terminals.

Western Railway plans to initiate the tendering process for appointing a contractor by February 2027, with the project scheduled for completion by December 2028. "The depot will provide additional capacity for maintenance, inspection and parking of trains. This will help create the necessary infrastructure to introduce more long-distance services from Dadar and Mumbai Central in the future," said Arun Meena, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway.

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