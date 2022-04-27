Western Railway to attach 1st AC coach in two pairs of trains on permanent basis

Western Railway has decided to augment two pairs of trains with a 1st AC coach on a permanent basis for the convenience of passengers. The below trains were running with 1st AC coach on a temporary basis, which has now been made permanent. The details of the trains are as under:

Train No. 12971/12972 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Express will be augmented with an additional First AC coach from 04.05.2022 and Ex Bhavnagar from 01.05.2022.

Train No. 19217/19218 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Express will be augmented with an additional First AC coach from 02.05.2022 and Ex Veraval from 03.05.2022.

The booking for the 1st AC coach for Train No. 12971 will open from 4th May 2022; Train No 12972 from 1st May 2022; Train No 19217 from 2nd May 2022 & for Train No 19218 from 3rd May 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 07:47 PM IST