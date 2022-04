Central Railway announces 574 summer specials from Mumbai, Pune, Shirdi to various destinations

Central Railway has announced the running of 574 summer specials from/to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Panvel/Pune/Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to various destinations for the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of passengers during April to June 2022.

These include:

126 summer specials between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Manmad, Nagpur, Malda Town and Rewa;

6 summer specials between Dadar and Madgaon;

282 summer specials between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Shalimar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Samastipur and Thivim:

18 summer specials between Panvel and Karmali;

20 summer specials between Nagpur and Madgaon;

100 summer specials between Pune and Karmali, Jaipur, Danapur, Virangana Lakshmibai station and Kanpur Central;

20 summer specials between Sainagar Shirdi and Dahar ka Balaji:

2 summer specials between Latur and Bidar

Bookings for all these summer specials are already opened. Passengers can log in to www.irctc.co.in or visit nearest computerised reservation centre for reservation.

"Passengers are requested to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App for detailed timings and halts. Passengers are requested to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety," a PR by Central Railway said.

ALSO READ Pune farmer hires chopper to bring home new-born granddaughter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 02:41 PM IST