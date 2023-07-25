Western Railway Temporarily Extends Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express To Meet Travel Demand | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and to meet travel demand, Western Railway has decided to extend Train No. 14808/14807 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express up to Jodhpur on a temporary basis with immediate effect for a period of 30 days, maintaining the existing composition, timings, and stoppages.

According to Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 14808 Dadar – Jodhpur Express (Tri-Weekly) will depart from Dadar every Monday, Wednesday & Saturday at 00.05 am (midnight) and reach Jodhpur at 6.40 pm the same day. Similarly, Train No. 14807 Jodhpur – Dadar Express (Tri-Weekly) will depart from Jodhpur every Sunday, Tuesday & Friday at 05 am and reach Dadar at 10.15 pm the same day.