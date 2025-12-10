Western Railway Successfully Conducts Digital Life Certificate Campaign 4.0 For Pensioners

In line with Railway Board directives, Western Railway actively participated in the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 4.0, organized by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare from 1st November to 30th November 2025. The campaign aims to empower pensioners through digital literacy and facilitate seamless submission of DLCs using the ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ mobile application on both Android and iOS devices.

DLC Camps Organised Across Divisions

The Accounts Department of the Mumbai Central Division organized DLC camps at the Station Superintendent's Office, Railway Colony, and Valsad railway station. A total of 42 retired railway employees participated, including seven disabled pensioners who were visited at their homes. Notably, a 103-year-old pensioner had her DLC generated at home with staff assistance.

Pensioners Assisted and Guided

During the camps, 25 pensioners generated their DLCs at the station, and 10 others received guidance on how to generate theirs. Special arrangements were made for hospitalized pensioners, and doorstep service was provided for those unable to visit banks, ensuring inclusivity and convenience.

Impressive Participation Across Western Railway

All Divisions and Workshops of Western Railway actively participated, conducting 125 camps during the month. The response was overwhelming, with 4,355 pensioners and family pensioners successfully submitting their DLCs. The initiative was marked by continuous efforts at railway hospitals, medical units, and various bank branches to ensure no pensioner was left out.

