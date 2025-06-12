Western Railway Steps Up In Ahmedabad Plane Crash Rescue With Medical & Logistical Support

Western Railway | File Photo

In the wake of the tragic airplane crash that struck Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Western Railway (WR) has mobilized its resources to aid in the rescue and relief operations.

The response includes deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, medical teams, and logistical support to assist state authorities and other emergency agencies.

According to sources, six doctors and 20 medical staff have been dispatched along with seven ambulances from Divisional Railway Hospital at Sabarmati, Sabarmati Workshop, Vatva, and Ahmedabad. This rapid response has ensured the provision of timely medical assistance to the injured and on-ground support to the rescue efforts.

WR's RPF Disaster Management Team is also actively working alongside civic bodies and emergency services at the crash site. “Our teams are on the ground and working shoulder to shoulder with with other agencies. We stand united in this hour of grief,” said a Western Railway official.

In addition to on-ground assistance, WR has announced plans to operate special trains from Ahmedabad to facilitate the movement of passengers and relatives of those affected. As of now, one train each to Mumbai and Delhi is being planned, with the possibility of more special trains based on demand and coordination with the state government.

“Western Railway is fully committed to supporting the state government and will operate additional services if required. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to assist in all possible ways,” the official added.