Western Railway Spends ₹4.62 Crore Treating 1,048 Injured Passengers Since 2012 Overall | File Pic

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) has spent ₹4.62 crore on treating 1,048 injured passengers between Mira Road and Dahanu since 2012, ensuring immediate care through private hospital tie-ups, according to information obtained by activist Samir Zaveri through an RTI.

Zaveri said WR’s system introduced after his petition in the Bombay High Court allows accident victims to be directly admitted to private hospitals at railway expense, reducing response time and improving survival chances.

In contrast, he pointed out that Central Railway (CR) lacks similar arrangements beyond Thane, particularly on the Thane–Karjat/Kasara and Vashi–Panvel sections. Injured passengers are first taken to nearby government hospitals for basic treatment and later shifted to major facilities, often causing significant delays.

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“Such delays can cost lives. CR must replicate WR’s model across its network,” Zaveri said, highlighting the disparity in emergency care on Mumbai’s suburban rail system.

Responding to the concerns, CR’s CPRO Swapnil Nila said around 40 hospitals are empanelled across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region suburban network.

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