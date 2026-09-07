Western Railway Sets New Daily Ticket Revenue Record At ₹35.59 Crore As Diwali 2026 Bookings Surge

Western Railway recorded its highest-ever daily ticket earnings on September 6 amid strong advance bookings for Diwali travel | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: Western Railway recorded its highest-ever daily ticket revenue of Rs 35.59 crore on September 6, as passengers stepped up advance bookings for Diwali travel.

The earnings surpassed the previous record of Rs 35.57 crore set on August 18, 2025, by around Rs 2 lakh, underlining the strong demand for long-distance train reservations from Mumbai and surrounding areas.

Reservation Revenue Leads

The bulk of the revenue came from the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), which generated Rs 28.33 crore. The UTS non-suburban segment contributed Rs 5 crore, while UTS suburban ticket sales added Rs 2.26 crore.

The figures reflect the growing rush for tickets as passengers begin planning journeys to their hometowns and holiday destinations ahead of the festive season.

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Diwali Travel Demand Rises

The response has been particularly strong in long-distance reservations, which account for the largest share of the railway's ticket earnings. With Diwali still several weeks away, the early surge suggests that demand could rise further in the coming days.

Western Railway is therefore expected to see continued growth in ticket revenue as more passengers finalise their festive travel plans.

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