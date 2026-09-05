Western Railway Collects ₹100 Crore In Fines From Ticketless Travellers In Five Months, AC Local Violations Rise 172% | AI

Mumbai: Western Railway has collected ₹100.42 crore in fines from ticketless and irregular passengers between April and August 2026, even as its crackdown on unauthorised travel in AC suburban trains recorded a sharp rise in penalties. The railway detected 13.47 lakh cases, including unbooked luggage, during the five-month period. The figures highlight the scale of ticketless travel and the continuing challenge of ensuring that passengers pay for the services they use.

August Alone Records Over 2 Lakh Violations And ₹17 Crore Fine Recovery

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, August alone saw 2.13 lakh ticketless and irregular passengers detected, with fines of ₹17.16 crore. In the Mumbai suburban section, 4.65 lakh cases were recorded between April and August, resulting in the recovery of ₹25.65 crore. The railway said intensive checking was carried out across suburban locals, Mail/Express trains, passenger services and holiday specials.

The biggest increase was recorded in AC suburban trains, where Western Railway detected 78,600 penalty cases and recovered ₹3.26 crore during the period. This was a 172% rise over the corresponding period last year, when ₹1.20 crore was collected from about 36,480 cases. The drives were aimed at preventing general-ticket holders from travelling in AC coaches without the required ticket.

Railway Stresses Disciplined Travel Across Busy Mumbai Network

The railway said the sustained checks were intended to prevent revenue leakage and promote disciplined travel. The recovery also comes as a reminder that ticket checking remains an important part of railway operations, particularly on Mumbai's busy suburban network. Western Railway credited its ticket-checking staff and senior commercial officers for the performance.

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