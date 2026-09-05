Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Heroin Worth ₹64.60 Lakh, 367 Codeine Cough Syrup Bottles In Separate Operations

Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested three persons during separate drug-related operations in Versova and Pydhonie | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 5, 2026: Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police has arrested three persons in separate operations in Versova and Pydhonie, recovering 323 grams of heroin worth Rs 64.60 lakh and 367 bottles of codeine phosphate-based cough syrup valued at Rs 3.67 lakh.

In the first operation, the ANC’s Kandivali Unit laid a trap in Versova, Andheri West, at around 9.40 pm on September 4 and seized 323 grams of heroin allegedly brought into the city for illegal sale.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure. A case was registered at the Versova police station under Sections 8(c), 21(c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Cough Syrup Seized In Pydhonie

In a separate operation, the ANC’s Azad Maidan Unit arrested a man allegedly involved in trafficking codeine phosphate-based cough syrup in Pydhonie and adjoining areas. Police seized 367 bottles worth Rs 3.67 lakh.

According to the police, the investigation into the cough syrup racket began on July 17, when the unit detained a person on suspicion of drug-related activities.

A search led to the recovery of 157 bottles of codeine phosphate-based cough syrup, following which he was arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

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Follow-Up Operation In Masjid Bunder

Based on information obtained during his interrogation, police conducted a follow-up operation in the Izraili Mohalla area of Masjid Bunder Road, where another person allegedly involved in trafficking the cough syrup was arrested.

Further investigation is underway in both cases.

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