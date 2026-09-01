Western Railway Services Delayed Up To 25 Minutes On First Day Of Revised Timetable |

Mumbai: Western Railway's suburban services faced delays of up to 20-25 minutes on Tuesday, the first day of its revised timetable, due to a combination of trespassing, alarm chain pulling (ACP) incidents and delays caused by the closing of doors in air-conditioned local trains.

ACP Incidents Disrupt Trains

According to railway information, train 12908 (Hazrat Nizamuddin–Bandra Terminus) was detained for eight minutes on the UP line at Bandra station, from 8.29 pm to 8.37 pm, after the alarm chain was pulled. Another service, down 93202, was held for four minutes at Borivali's Platform 7 between 9.21 pm and 9.25 pm following a similar incident.

Earlier, train VR94070 was stopped for 12 minutes while entering Platform 4 at Mumbai Central, between 2.48 pm and 3 pm, due to trespassing on the tracks. Railway sources said operational delays were also reported due to difficulties and additional time taken in ensuring the proper closing of doors in AC local trains.

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Minor Incidents Impact Timetable

While individual incidents caused stoppages ranging from four to 12 minutes, their impact quickly spread across the tightly scheduled suburban network, delaying some services by up to 20 minutes.

The disruptions came as Western Railway introduced its revised suburban timetable, which includes new services and changes in existing schedules.

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