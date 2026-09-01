Navi Mumbai ACB Catches RTO Agent Taking ₹4,500 Bribe Outside Kharghar RTO Office | AI

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught a 62-year-old RTO agent while allegedly accepting Rs 4,500 as a bribe from a driving school operator in front of the Kharghar RTO office in Panvel. The accused, identified as Vilas Ganpat Sanagar (62), allegedly demanded the money for himself and in the name of a public servant in connection with the transfer of an autorickshaw permit.

Bribe Demand Verified By ACB

According to the ACB, the complainant, a 37-year-old driving school operator, had approached Sanagar to transfer an autorickshaw permit into his name on the basis of an authority letter. After examining the documents, Sanagar reportedly informed him that the government fee for the process was Rs 25,700, and allegedly demanded an additional Rs 4,500 as a bribe for himself and on behalf of a public servant.

The complainant approached the ACB on August 11, following which the agency verified the allegation. During the verification process, the bribe demand of Rs 4,500 was confirmed.

Accused Caught Accepting Money

Based on the verification, the ACB laid a trap in front of the Kharghar RTO office on Tuesday. Sanagar allegedly accepted Rs 4,500 from the complainant at around 1.56 pm in the presence of panch witnesses. The trap team immediately took him into custody.

“During the verification, the demand for Rs 4,500 was confirmed. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused was caught accepting the bribe amount. Further legal proceedings are underway,” said Dharmaraj Sonke, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Navi Mumbai ACB.

Case Registered Under Corruption Act

Sanagar, a resident of New Panvel, was taken into custody and arrangements are being made for his arrest. A case is being registered at Kharghar police station under Section 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ACB said further proceedings, including preparation of the trap panchnama, are underway.

The trap operation was carried out by Police Inspector Nita Bhasele under the supervision of DySP Sonke. Police Head Constable Pathan, Women Police Head Constable Chhaya Vinde and Police Constable Vishal Ahire were part of the trap team.

The ACB has appealed to citizens to report any demand for bribes or information related to corruption involving public servants to the department.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/