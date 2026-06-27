Western Railway RPF Recovers ₹40.81 Lakh During Crackdown On Hawkers, Door Blockers Across Mumbai Suburban Network

RPF personnel conduct enforcement drives against hawkers and unsafe travel practices across the Western Railway suburban network | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 27: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recovered Rs 40.81 lakh in fines after carrying out a six-month-long enforcement drive against hawkers, passengers blocking train doors and unauthorised persons across the Western Railway's Mumbai suburban network.

Between January 1 and June 25, 2026, the RPF carried out 15,589 enforcement actions, taking action against 15,572 persons as part of a special campaign aimed at improving passenger safety and keeping railway premises free from illegal activities.

Hawkers Face Maximum Action

The biggest action was against hawkers, with the RPF registering 7,765 cases under the Railways Act. A total of 7,748 hawkers were arrested, leading to the recovery of Rs 38.41 lakh in fines.

The highest number of cases were reported from Valsad (1,315), followed by Vapi (830), Palghar (774), Nandurbar (691) and Vasai Road (621). In separate joint drives with the Commercial Department, action was also taken against 7,782 unauthorised persons found inside railway premises, resulting in fines of Rs 2.38 lakh.

Drive Targets Unsafe Travel

The RPF also focused on passengers travelling while blocking the doors of local trains, a practice that poses a serious safety risk and often delays train operations.

During the campaign, 42 cases were registered under Section 155(2) of the Railways Act, with all 42 offenders booked. Bhayandar station recorded the highest number of such cases at 35, while fines of Rs 1,400 were recovered under this category.

To carry out the drive, the RPF deployed 482 personnel, supported by 181 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel, across the Western Railway suburban section.

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Railway officials said the enforcement campaign is part of ongoing efforts to improve commuter safety, discourage illegal vending, prevent trespassing and ensure smoother operations on one of the country's busiest suburban rail networks.

The RPF has appealed to commuters to avoid unsafe travel practices and cooperate with railway authorities to maintain a safe and orderly travel environment.

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