Mumbai: RPF Cracks Down On Illegal Activities, Recovers Lost Goods Worth ₹3 Crore On Central Railway

RPF personnel conduct enforcement drives across Central Railway divisions to curb smuggling, anti-social activities and recover lost passenger belongings | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 14: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway carried out a series of major enforcement drives between January and April 2026, leading to the arrest of several offenders, seizure of narcotics and banned goods, and recovery of lost passenger belongings worth more than Rs 3 crore.

The operations were conducted under “Operation Uplabdh,” “Operation Narcos,” “Operation Satark,” and “Operation Amanat” across Mumbai, Nagpur, Bhusaval, Pune, and Solapur divisions.

Action intensified against unauthorised travel

Under Operation Uplabdh, RPF intensified action against unauthorised entry and anti-social activities in reserved coaches. Officials registered 1,377 cases and apprehended 1,367 persons for offences such as towel spreading and unauthorised travel in reserved compartments.

A penalty of Rs 2.87 lakh was recovered during the drive, with Mumbai division recording the highest number of cases.

Narcotics and banned tobacco products seized

In Operation Narcos, RPF detected 13 cases related to illegal transportation of ganja and seized narcotics worth Rs 21.92 lakh. Ten accused were arrested, with Nagpur division reporting the highest seizures.

Simultaneously, under Operation Satark, officials seized 16,286 kg of banned tobacco products worth Rs 5.61 lakh and also launched a crackdown on liquor smuggling. In 28 liquor-related cases, 9.45 lakh ml of liquor valued at Rs 16.14 lakh was seized and 21 offenders were arrested.

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Lost passenger belongings worth Rs 3 crore recovered

Meanwhile, under Operation Amanat, RPF personnel recovered and returned 744 lost luggage items worth Rs 3.09 crore to passengers after proper verification. Mumbai division recorded the highest recovery value at over Rs 1.11 crore.

Central Railway said the drives were aimed at ensuring passenger safety and taking strict action against illegal activities on railway premises.

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