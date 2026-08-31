Western Railway Revises Mumbai Local Timetable From September 1 To Ease Borivali Crowding | AI

Mumbai: Western Railway will implement a revised suburban timetable from September 1, focusing on easing peak-hour crowding at Borivali, improving connectivity and better using existing train services. While the total number of local trains will remain unchanged at 1,414, six new services have been introduced by withdrawing six low-demand trains and reallocating their train paths to routes with greater passenger demand.

Two Churchgate Trains Skip Borivali

A key change involves two evening Churchgate-Virar services that will skip Borivali on an experimental basis during peak hours. The 6.22 pm AC local and 7.05 pm local from Churchgate will continue to halt at Dahisar but not at Borivali. Railway officials said heavy crowding at Borivali often leads to longer halts and delays, affecting trains following behind. Alternative services will remain available for Borivali-bound passengers, including a 6.28 pm AC local from Churchgate.

The revised timetable will also increase weekday AC local services from 145 to 147. Two existing non-AC services the 5.28 pm Churchgate-Borivali and 6.24 pm Borivali-Churchgate locals have been converted into AC services without changes to their timings or routes.

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AC Local Services Increased

Connectivity has also been improved for passengers travelling beyond Virar. The existing Dadar-Virar and Virar-Dahanu Road services have been integrated into a direct Dadar-Dahanu Road local, departing at 5.22 pm and reaching Dahanu Road at 7.30 pm. Similarly, the 8.23 am Virar-Dadar local will now run up to Churchgate, reaching at 9.48 am, providing non-AC passengers a direct morning service.

Other changes include curtailing the 10.24 am Churchgate-Borivali AC slow local to Goregaon and introducing late-night services on the Borivali, Bhayandar and Virar sections. Western Railway said the changes are aimed at responding to passenger demand, managing crowding and improving operational efficiency without increasing the overall number of suburban services.

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