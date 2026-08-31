Mother Cow Guards Newborn Calf From Stray Dog Attack Near Khopoli Railway Station |

A newborn calf that had barely entered the world found itself in danger from a pack of stray dogs moments after being born near a temple close to Khopoli railway station on Sunday night. Its exhausted mother stood guard over the calf, fending off the dogs until animal welfare volunteers and the police arrived to help.

Newborn Found In Danger

The incident occurred on August 30, when the stray cow gave birth in the temple vicinity. With the calf's umbilical cord still attached and unable to stand properly, the smell of blood reportedly attracted stray dogs, which began closing in on the vulnerable newborn.

Despite being weakened after delivery, the cow repeatedly positioned herself between the dogs and her calf, preventing them from getting close.

Volunteers Rush To Spot

Local residents alerted HELP Foundation animal activist Sunil Puri, who rushed to the spot and mobilised other volunteers. The team also contacted the 112 police helpline, following which beat marshals from Khopoli police station reached the location under the guidance of police inspector Sachin Hire.

The volunteers initially planned to move both the cow and calf to a farmhouse in Yogesh Auti's vehicle. However, the cow refused to leave her newborn. Respecting the animal's behaviour, the team decided to leave the mother at the spot and move only the calf to Auti's farmhouse for the night.

The calf was kept under observation and care overnight and was reunited with its mother the following morning. Both are now reported to be safe.

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