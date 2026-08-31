Nashik: Police Bust Gang Linked To 32 Flat Burglaries, Recover Stolen Property Worth ₹17 Lakh - VIDEO |

Nashik: Nashik Police on Monday busted a gang allegedly involved in burglaries at flats and bungalows across the city and recovered stolen property and valuables worth around Rs 17 lakh. The action comes after a rise in incidents in which burglars allegedly broke the locks of houses and bungalows to steal valuables.

According to reports, acting on multiple complaints, police launched an investigation and arrested four accused in connection with the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kiran Kumar Chavan said teams from Nashik Crime Branch Unit 3 and the Gangapur Division had been working on the case for nearly three months.

Nashik, Maharashtra: Police have busted a gang allegedly involved in burglaries at flats and bungalows in the city, detecting 32 cases and recovering stolen property worth ₹17 lakh. Over the past few days, incidents of theft involving burglars breaking locks of houses and… pic.twitter.com/NVZ5SelobM — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2026

“In Nashik city, there had been several incidents of theft in recent days in which the locks of flat doors were broken. The teams from Nashik Crime Branch Unit 3 and Gangapur Division were working on the case for several days,” Chavan said.

Technical surveillance helps police

He added that technical surveillance helped police track down the accused despite their attempts to avoid detection. “In Nashik, around 32 flats were victims of theft,” Chavan said.

Nashik, Maharashtra: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kiran Kumar Chavan says, "In Nashik city, there had been several incidents of theft in recent days in which the locks of flat doors were broken. The teams from Nashik Crime Branch Unit 3 and Gangapur Division were working… pic.twitter.com/6IjBhz9E95 — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2026

According to Chavan, one of the key challenges for investigators was that the accused allegedly avoided using mobile phones while carrying out the burglaries. “These thieves did not use any mobile phones. Whenever they used to come to the city, they would switch off their mobile phones. However, with the help of technical surveillance, these thefts were detected,” he said.

The accused allegedly also used duplicate vehicle number plates to avoid being identified while targeting residential areas.

Stolen gold allegedly melted

Police further said the gang allegedly melted stolen gold with the help of their associates before selling it. Investigators suspect that the accused had established a network of contacts to dispose of the stolen valuables.

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