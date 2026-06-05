Western Railway PRS & UTS Network Disruption Causes Ticket Booking Chaos Across Mumbai Stations On Thursday Evening | X @thecsrjournal

Mumbai: A major network disruption in Western Railway's Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) on Thursday evening caused inconvenience to commuters across multiple stations. The technical issue was reported around 7.40 pm and affected ticket booking operations at several locations.

Troubleshooting Underway

According to railway sources, the network failure impacted both PRS and UTS services, resulting in ticket booking delays and disruptions. Signal and Telecommunications (S&T) staff at Churchgate Control immediately began troubleshooting the issue. Railway officials said the network link was expected to be restored after nearly one hour and 15 minutes.

Money Deducted, No Ticket

The outage also affected Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), forcing passengers to depend on manual ticket counters. As a result, long queues were witnessed at booking windows across several stations during the evening rush hour. Many passengers complained that money was deducted from their bank accounts while attempting to book tickets, but the tickets were not generated.

The disruption came at a time when thousands of commuters were travelling home in peak hours, leading to frustration among passengers. Railway officials are monitoring the situation and are expected to address refund-related complaints from affected commuters. The incident once again highlights the importance of a reliable ticketing network for Mumbai's suburban railway system, which carries millions of passengers every day.

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