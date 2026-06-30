Western Railway Proposes Vande Bharat Sleeper Services On Mumbai–Delhi And Other Long-Distance Routes As Premium Overnight Travel Surges | File Pic

Mumbai: Western Railway has submitted proposals to the Railway Board for operating Vande Bharat Sleeper trains on three to four long-distance routes from Mumbai, with the Mumbai–New Delhi corridor emerging as the highest priority. Railway officials said the proposals are part of advance planning so that services can be launched quickly once new sleeper trainsets become available. The move comes as India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Guwahati and Howrah continues to record strong occupancy and revenue, reinforcing the demand for premium overnight train travel.

Pre-Planning Underway to Launch Services as Soon as New Rakes Arrive

According to a senior Western Railway official, the Mumbai–New Delhi route has received the highest demand among the proposed corridors, while two to three other destinations have also been recommended to the Railway Board. The official said the routes have already been identified and operational planning is being carried out in advance. "As soon as new Vande Bharat Sleeper rakes become available, the services can be started. That is why we are doing the pre-planning now," the official said. Central railway sources said planning is underway for introducing a Mumbai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper service, which is expected to be among the future routes once additional trainsets are allotted in next few months.

The expansion plans are backed by the encouraging performance of the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train operating between Guwahati and Howrah. According to Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, data from January 22 to June 23, 2026, shows that the Guwahati–Howrah service carried 132,845 passengers with an occupancy of 103.19%, generating earnings of ₹26.37 crore. The return Howrah–Guwahati service performed even better, carrying 136,595 passengers with 126.69% occupancy and earning ₹26.11 crore.

Together, both services transported 269,440 passengers, recorded an overall occupancy of 113.91%, and generated total earnings of ₹52.48 crore in just five months. Railway officials said the figures demonstrate the growing acceptance of premium overnight rail travel and provide a strong basis for expanding the Vande Bharat Sleeper network to other high-demand corridors. If approved by the Railway Board, Mumbai is expected to become one of the next major hubs for the country's expanding fleet of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/