Western Railway Plans Two New Platforms At Borivali Station To Add 30-40 Local Train Services Towards Virar | AI

Mumbai: Western Railway has finalised plans to build two new platforms at Borivali station as part of efforts to increase suburban train capacity between Borivali and Virar. The expansion is expected to create room for 30-40 additional local services on the section and reduce congestion on the existing four-line corridor.

Platform 3A To Support Borivali-Virar Local Services

One of the new platforms, Platform 3A, will come up at the northern end of Platform 3 as part of the Borivali-Virar fifth and sixth line project. The 330-metre-long and seven-metre-wide platform will handle locals originating or terminating at Borivali for Virar, allowing these services to operate without affecting the mainline. The project is being undertaken by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

The second platform, Platform 1A, will be built on the southern side of Platform 1 as part of the Goregaon-Borivali Harbour line extension. It will also measure 330 metres by seven metres. Existing stabling lines at the site will first have to be shifted before construction begins.

Platform 10 Extension And New Station Building Planned

The railway also plans to extend Platform 10 by 85 metres towards the north and 110 metres towards the south. The northern-end yard will be connected to the fifth and sixth lines. A new ground-plus-four-storey station building is also planned between the new Platform 3A and the existing infrastructure.

The capacity expansion is not limited to Borivali. Western Railway plans to construct one additional platform each at Andheri and Virar, on the eastern side of the stations.

The fifth and sixth lines are expected to separate suburban operations from long-distance train movements. At present, local and Mail/Express trains share the existing four-line corridor. Once the additional lines are available, Virar-Dahanu locals will face fewer conflicts with long-distance trains, potentially improving punctuality and allowing more services to be introduced.

For commuters from the northern suburbs, the changes could also mean more direct local options from Borivali towards Virar, reducing the need for some passengers from areas such as Santacruz and Andheri to travel towards Churchgate to board a train.

“The new platforms will provide better facilities to passengers between Borivali and Virar and create scope for additional local services. The platforms are being planned under the fifth and sixth line project keeping passenger convenience in mind,” said Vineet Abhishek, CPRO, Western Railway.

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