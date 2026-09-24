NMMC Prepares 189 Immersion Sites Across Navi Mumbai For Anant Chaturdashi, Urges Eco-Friendly Visarjan |

Navi Mumbai: Citizens preparing to bid farewell to Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi on September 25 will have access to 189 immersion sites across Navi Mumbai, including 156 artificial ponds and 11 natural water bodies, with the civic administration putting additional arrangements in place for the expected rush.

NMMC Urges Use Of Artificial Ponds For Smaller Idols

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has urged citizens to immerse Ganesh idols up to six feet in height only in artificial ponds near their homes or mandals, in accordance with the High Court's directions aimed at protecting natural water bodies. The civic body has created artificial immersion ponds across all eight ward areas to make the process convenient for residents.

The arrangements will be particularly important on Anant Chaturdashi as large idols of public Ganesh mandals are also expected to be immersed. Volunteers, lifeguards, fire brigade personnel, sanitation workers and civic staff will be deployed at the immersion sites, while police will oversee security and crowd management. CCTV cameras have also been installed at natural immersion sites.

Cranes And Rafts Arranged For Large Idols

For devotees carrying large idols, the NMMC has arranged medium and large rafts, along with forklifts and cranes at selected immersion points. A mechanised raft at Dharan Lake in Sector 19, Koparkhairane, will facilitate the immersion of larger idols and reduce the time and manpower required.

The immersion sites will also have bamboo barricades, electricity and generator backup, drinking water and first-aid facilities. Tables have been arranged in rows to enable devotees to perform the farewell aarti and puja before immersion without crowding.

Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Receives Good Response

Citizens have also been asked to keep wet and dry nirmalya separate. Flowers, garlands, durva and shami are to be deposited in designated containers, while decorative material and other dry offerings should be placed separately. The collected nirmalya will be transported to the NMMC's Turbhe facility for processing.

The civic body's environment-friendly appeal has received a positive response this year, with several citizens and Ganesh mandals opting for clay idols instead of Plaster of Paris and avoiding plastic and thermocol for decorations. The NMMC has also felicitated citizens and mandals adopting eco-friendly practices.

So far, 34,462 Ganesh idols and 2,230 Gauri idols have been immersed during the various immersion days, with the civic body stating that the process has remained orderly.

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi, where large crowds gather every year to watch the immersion processions, the NMMC and police have made special arrangements. A large stage will be used for showering flowers on Ganesh idols proceeding towards the immersion site.

"We appeal to citizens to cooperate with the civic administration and immerse idols up to six feet in height in the nearest artificial pond as directed by the High Court. This will help protect our natural water bodies while ensuring that the immersion process is conducted safely and smoothly," said Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde.

He also appealed to citizens to extend their cooperation to the civic administration and police to ensure that the large-scale immersion process on Anant Chaturdashi passes off without any untoward incident.

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