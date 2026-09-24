Uddhav Thackeray Targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over Election Commission Functioning, Demands Immediate Action |

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Election Commission had been functioning arbitrarily and demanding Kumar’s immediate arrest.

Thackeray Alleges Bias In Poll Body Decisions

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said opposition parties had been raising concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission for several years. He claimed that recent developments had confirmed their allegations. Referring to Kumar, Thackeray alleged that he was the “main mastermind” behind a group involved in splitting political parties and undermining democracy.

“We have been consistently raising our voices against the arbitrary functioning of the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner. Today, it appears that our allegations are coming true,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray Seeks Clarity On Alleged Government Influence

He also referred to Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, alleging that differences had emerged within the three-member poll panel. Thackeray said the two commissioners had effectively sidelined the Chief Election Commissioner because they constituted a majority.

Thackeray further questioned whether the Election Commission was acting on instructions from the Union Home Ministry and demanded clarity on the matter. “If the Election Commission follows the instructions of the Union Home Ministry, then is the Home Minister the mastermind behind it? This must be clarified,” he said.

The remarks come amid a controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. According to a report by The Indian Express, differences have emerged within the Election Commission over SIR, electronic voting machines and other issues. The report said Sandhu and Joshi had complained to the Cabinet Secretary about decisions allegedly taken by Kumar without considering their views.

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