BVA Secures All 12 Seats In VVMC Transport Committee, Ashokkumar Rankhamb Emerges Front-Runner For Chairman Post | AI

Mumbai: The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has once again established its dominance over the key Transport Committee of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC).

BVA And BJP Field Candidates For All Seats

​The selection of members for the transport committee was taken up during the general body meeting of the municipal corporation on Wednesday. The ruling Bahujan Vikas Aghadi submitted nomination papers for 12 members, while the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also fielded candidates for all 12 seats. However, demonstrating its clear majority, the ruling BVA secured a complete victory, electing all 12 of its members to the committee.

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​Among the 12 elected BVA members, Ashokkumar Rankhamb, who brings prior administrative experience, is currently the frontrunner for the post of Transport Committee Chairman.

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