Western Railway launches 'Yatri' app for real-time tracking of Mumbai suburban trains

Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western with other senior officials launching the Yatri App at Churchgat on Wednesday. |

The Yatri app is set to become an essential tool for Mumbaikars commuting by Western Railway's suburban trains in Mumbai. In this era of GPS-enabled devices, General Manager of Western Railway, Ashok Kumar Misra, believes the app will enable passengers to easily track train locations and plan their journey accordingly. The app's launch took place at Churchgate Station Concourse on Wednesday.

He highlighted that the real-time GPS tracking will be highly beneficial for passengers as it allows them to plan their journey more efficiently. Western Railway has equipped all its local trains with GPS tracking devices, making it possible for the Yatri app to provide accurate information on the train's location. Commuters can access authentic updates on train schedules, announcements, latest timetables, and maps of major railway stations and their facilities. Additionally, the app offers information on other modes of transportation in Mumbai, including the Mumbai Metro and buses. Users can also provide feedback through a dedicated section on the app.

An official from Western Railway stated that with the Yatri app, commuters will not only be able to view the train's live location on a map but also track its movement in real-time. The process to access this feature is simple, requiring just three steps. Commuters can locate nearby stations on the map, enter the source station, and track the local train of their choice. This allows them to plan their journey and assess how close or far they are from their desired train. Additionally, users can mark their preferred trains and routes to receive custom notifications. With the help of geo-location, commuters can easily navigate to the nearest station and explore nearby points of interest.

The 'Yatri' app not only provides live train tracking features, but also offers detailed maps of the station and its amenities to help passengers navigate easily. Additionally, the app provides important contact information for railway and medical emergencies, making it easier for passengers to seek help when needed. For tourists, the app offers a convenient way to explore nearby attractions and popular destinations situated near the stations.

Additionally, the Yatri app is also designed to be accessible for Divyangjan commuters. By using voice commands, they can easily access the train's live location via Google Assistant. Simply saying the command "Ok Google, Talk to Yatri Railways" and stating the train number will prompt the assistant to retrieve the live location information from the Yatri app and speak it out loud for the user.

The 'Yatri' app is a live-tracking application designed to help Mumbaikars track their local trains for their daily commute. This official Mumbai local app has been developed in collaboration with M/s CDP India Pvt. Ltd. for local passengers to use the live-tracking feature for WR Mumbai Suburban trains on the app. Currently, Western Railway operates 1394 suburban services daily on weekdays, serving an average of nearly 30 lakh passengers per day.