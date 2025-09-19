Western Railway Launches ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ For Women’s Health

Western Railway marked a significant step towards women’s health and family well-being by celebrating the launch of the nationwide initiative “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan” on 17th September, 2025. This unique campaign, inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister, focuses on empowering women through preventive healthcare, awareness programmes and community participation, thereby laying the foundation for stronger families and a healthier society.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the Medical Department of Mumbai Central Division organized the inaugural programme at Mumbai Central Railway Health Unit where Pankaj Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Central Division, Western Railway formally inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp in the presence of Doctors and Senior Railway officers, including Aarti Parihar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Central; Nisha Singh, Additional Chief Health Director, WR; Dr. Sonali Ghumre, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent(ACMS); Dr. Swati Singh (ACMS); Dr. Meena Kumari (ACMS); Dr.Rosalin Baby - Divisional Medical Officer and Dr. Bharti.

In his address, Pankaj Singh emphasized that the health and education of women and children are the cornerstones of a progressive society. Smt. Aarti Parihar appreciated the initiative and encouraged regular health check-up camps for women.

As part of the event, a special health drive was conducted which included screenings for blood sugar, blood pressure, haemoglobin levels, breast and gynecological examinations, PAP smear tests, oral cancer and TB screening. Counselling sessions on menstrual hygiene were conducted for adolescent girls. Dr. Swati Singh delivered an impactful presentation on women’s nutrition and awareness of cervical cancer, breast cancer and lifestyle-related diseases. A lecture on Tuberculosis screening was also delivered by the TB Supervisor from J.J. Hospital.

In continuation of the campaign, a similar health check-up camp was organized at Sub-Divisional Hospital, Valsad for female beneficiaries and children. The camp, attended by Dr.Simmi Gupta (CMS) and other specialists, featured a talk on the aims of the programme, early detection of lifestyle diseases, anemia, cancer awareness, importance of nutrition, etc. and ways of healthy living. To mark the launch of Nutrition Month, an exhibition of protein, iron and calcium-rich food products was displayed at Valsad Hospital which received wide appreciation from attendees.

Vineet Abhishek stated that over 200 women and adolescent girls actively participated in the health check-up camps organized at Mumbai Central and Valsad. A wide range of screenings were conducted, including blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring, breast cancer and cervical cancer screening, as well as gynecological examinations and other essential health tests.

These programmes successfully reinforced the message that healthy women are the foundation of strong families and a healthy nation, and it also empowers women to take charge of their well-being.

