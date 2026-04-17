Western Railway Issues Travel Advisory: Several Trains Hit Due To Girder Work Between Palghar & Umroli

Western Railway Issues Advisory, Several Trains Hit By Palghar Umroli Block - Complete List | File Pic (Representational Image)

Western Railway has announced a significant disruption in train services due to a major engineering block between Palghar and Umroli. The block has been undertaken for girder delaunching work, a crucial part of infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving rail safety and capacity.

The advisory has warned passengers of cancellations, short terminations, and regulated train movements over the affected period.

Passenger Advisory



Due to Major Block for Girder Delaunching between Palghar and Umroli, a few Western Railway trains will be affected.



For detailed information regarding timing of halts and composition, passengers may please visit https://t.co/on6Qz5RGn5#WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/y5cQXRJhiq — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 17, 2026

Local trains cancelled and curtailed

Among the most impacted are suburban services. The Dahanu Road to Virar slow local has been cancelled, while the Surat to Virar MEMU service will be short terminated at Dahanu Road.

On the down line, both Virar to Dahanu Road slow local and MEMU services have been cancelled, affecting daily commuters who rely heavily on these routes.

Express trains face delays

Several long distance trains will also experience delays due to regulation. Services such as the Bandra Terminus to Barauni Avadh Express and Borivali to Nandurbar Express are expected to run behind schedule.

Other trains, including the Mumbai Central to Hapa Duronto Express, Mumbai Central to Indore Duronto Express, and Bandra Terminus to Jamnagar Humsafar Express, will see delays ranging from 20 to 55 minutes.

Additional services like the Dadar to Bhusaval Khandesh Express and Bandra Terminus to Haridwar Express will also be regulated, further impacting passengers.

Advisory for passengers

Passengers have been advised to check updated train timings and schedules before starting their journey. Railway authorities have urged travellers to plan accordingly to avoid last minute inconvenience.

The ongoing work, while disruptive in the short term, is expected to strengthen railway infrastructure and improve long term operations on the busy Western Railway corridor.

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