Bullet Train Project Work To Disrupt Outstation Trains Between Mumbai & Gujarat On April 13 - Check Details Here | File Photo

Mumbai: In view of a traffic block undertaken for pre-cast portal beam launching work as part of the bullet train project, Western Railway has announced temporary changes in the originating and terminating stations of select trains on April 13, 2026.

According to information shared by Western Railway via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, three prominent services, Train No. 12009 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express, and Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express, will be impacted due to the operational block.

According to the update, Train No. 12009 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express will depart from Mumbai Central with a 1 hour and 15 minutes delay on the affected day.

#ADIUpdates

Due to a traffic block for pre-cast portal beam launching work under the bullet train project, Train No. 12009 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express will be rescheduled on 13-04-2026.#PassengerAdvisory#AhmedabadDivision#WesternRailways@WesternRly… pic.twitter.com/6yJOGYJQKM — DRM Ahmedabad (@drmadiwr) April 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express will be short-terminated at Vatva station instead of its scheduled destination at Gandhinagar Capital. In a corresponding change, Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will originate from Vatva station instead of Gandhinagar Capital on April 13.

#ADIUpdates 🚆

Due to a traffic block for pre-cast portal beam launching work under the bullet train project, there will be change in terminating and originating station on 13-04-2026.#PassengerAdvisory#AhmedabadDivision#WesternRailways@WesternRly @RailMinIndia… pic.twitter.com/MGTi5N1k2e — DRM Ahmedabad (@drmadiwr) April 10, 2026

The railway authorities have clarified that these operational changes are applicable only for the specified date in connection with infrastructure work under the bullet train corridor project.

Passengers are advised to verify train schedules and updates through the official Indian Railways website or relevant railway inquiry platforms before commencing their journey.

5 Hours Jumbo Blocks On Western Railways

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of Western Railway, a five-hour jumbo block will be carried out on the UP and Down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The block has been scheduled to facilitate maintenance of tracks, signalling systems and overhead equipment.

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and Down Fast line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs on Sunday, 12th April, 2026.@RailMinIndia #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/bkiXB8KLL3 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 10, 2026

During this period, all fast line trains will be diverted to operate on the slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon. As a result, several suburban services will remain cancelled. Additionally, some Borivali and Andheri-bound services will operate only up to Goregaon on the Harbour Line.

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