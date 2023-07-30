Western Railway Felicitates 13 Employees For Exemplary Contribution To Safe Train Operations

Representative Photo

Thirteen employees of western railway were felicitated by general manager for their exemplary work in maintaining safe train operations. The felicitation ceremony took place at Churchgate recently.

The awardees were acknowledged for their remarkable achievements in various areas of safety. Among them, four employees hailed from Vadodara, while Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, and Bhavnagar Divisions were represented by two awardees each. Rajkot Division had one employee receiving recognition.

"The 13 employees were recognized for their unwavering alertness and dedication to duty, which played a crucial role in averting untoward incidents during the months of May and June 2023. Their quick thinking and contributions ensured the safety of train operations across the Western Railway network" said an official of WR.

According to WR, awarded employees demonstrated exceptional zeal and commitment in various safety aspects, including the detection of rail and track fractures, identification of hairline cracks in wheels, and timely application of emergency brakes to prevent potential incidents."Their achievements also included resetting the Alarm Chain Pulling under challenging conditions on a bridge, identifying hot axles, detecting brake binding, and preventing passengers from falling into the gap between trains and platforms while boarding moving trains" said an official of WR.

The award ceremony was chaired by General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra, was attended by the Additional General Manager and Principal Head of Departments (PHODs). Divisional Railway Managers of all the divisions participated in the event via video conferencing.